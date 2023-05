Why Semrush Stock Got Hammered Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Semrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR) were getting hammered Tuesday after the online marketing software company reported its first-quarter results. As of 1:54 p.m. ET, Semrush stock was down 12.1%. In Q1, Semrush generated revenue of $70.9 million, an increase of 24% compared to the same quarter of last year. That was slightly ahead of management's $70.3 million to $70.7 million guidance range. And it slightly exceeded analysts' consensus expectation as well. Given those results, one can only attribute the session's price drop to management's guidance, though I believe there's reason for a little more optimism.Continue reading