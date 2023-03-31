|
Why Semtech Stock Dropped This Week
Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) investors had a tough week as shares fell 21% through Thursday trading. That's compared to a 2% rally in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The connectivity tech specialist is now in negative territory so far on the year, down 12% compared to a 6% increase in the S&P 500 in 2023.The slump was sparked by a conservative new outlook from Semtech's management team.Semtech announced on Wednesday that fourth-quarter sales for fiscal 2023, which ended Jan. 29, landed at $168 million, which was right within management's short-term forecast. Gross profit margin declined slightly, but the company still boosted gross profit for the quarter and the wider 2022 year.Continue reading
