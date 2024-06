Why Semtech Stock Just Crashed 20%

"With Semtech stock valued at $2.5 billion, burning cash, carrying $1.2 billion in net debt, and still a year away from profitability, it's hard to call this stock a buy today."That's how I concluded my write-up of Semtech 's (NASDAQ: SMTC) earnings report yesterday -- with a caution to investors not to buy the Internet-of-Things stock despite its apparently strong earnings beat. Little did I know how bad things would get -- and how fast.This morning, Semtech announced CEO Paul Pickle is leaving the company, effective... yesterday. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel