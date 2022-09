Why Semtech Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) were down by almost 30% as of 1:33 p.m. ET Thursday after the chipmaker reported earnings results for its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31.For the quarter, revenue grew 13% year over year and 3.5% over the previous quarter. That was a deceleration in growth compared to its fiscal first quarter, when the top line grew by 19% year over year. What's more, a weakening economic backdrop caused management to issue a cautious outlook for the second half of the year. Year to date, the stock is down 64% as the market anticipates a rough short-term stretch for the chipmaker. Continue reading