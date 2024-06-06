|
06.06.2024 19:20:09
Why Semtech Stock Popped, Then Dropped, on Thursday
Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) investors were all set for a banner day. Last night, the maker of semiconductors for Internet-of-Things applications announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended April 28. The results included a stunning $0.06-per-share profit where analysts had predicted no profit at all, and reported $206.1 million in sales where the Street was expecting only $200.2 million. Shares of Semtech exploded as much as 21% higher in early trading... only to turn tail and retreat later in the day. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Semtech stock is sitting on a gain of only 0.5%.Why the sudden rethink about whether Semtech's results were good or bad? Well, the most obvious answer is because Semtech didn't actually earn $0.06 per share. Yes, its non-GAAP (adjusted) profit was positive, and better than Wall Street expected. But when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Semtech actually lost $0.36 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!