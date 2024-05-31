|
31.05.2024 18:16:52
Why SentinelOne Stock Crashed 15.5% on Friday
Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) slid 15.5% through 11 a.m. ET Friday after the cybersecurity company reported much bigger losses than Wall Street had anticipated in its first quarter of fiscal 2025.Heading into the quarter, analysts forecast SentinelOne would lose only $0.05 per share on $181.1 million in sales. In fact, the company reported this morning that its losses were $0.23 per share, despite sales exceeding expectations at $186.4 million. Despite the bad earnings number, SentinelOne had some positive news to report as well. Sales that exceeded expectations actually soared 40% year over year. Gross profit margins jumped 5 full percentage points to 73%, and operating profit margins weren't exactly "profitable," but their negativity was cut in half, to 43% -- so I guess that's good. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
