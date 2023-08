Why SentinelOne Stock Jumped This Week

Week to date, shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) were up 13.5% as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, news surfaced that the fast-growing cybersecurity provider could be exploring the possibility of a sale. According to the report from Reuters, SentinelOne has hired an investment bank, but it's also possible the talks will end without a sale. SentinelOne has been a stiff competitor against larger cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike Holdings. Although revenue growth has slowed in the difficult operating environment, demand is still relatively strong, with revenue up 70% year over year in the last quarter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel