Why SentinelOne Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) climbed on Wednesday after the cyber defense specialist reported torrid sales growth and progress toward profitability. As of 2:53 p.m. ET, its stock price was up more than 8%.SentinelOne's revenue rocketed 92% year over year to $126.1 million in its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, fueled by strong demand for its endpoint and cloud security solutions. SentinelOne's customer count surged by 50% to more than 10,000. The cybersecurity provider also earned more business from its existing clients, as evidenced by its impressive net revenue-retention rate of over 130%.Continue reading