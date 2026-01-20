SentinelOn a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTJC / ISIN: US81730H1095
|
20.01.2026 12:30:00
Why SentinelOne Stock Plummeted 32.4% Last Year and Has Kept Falling in 2026
SentinelOne (NYSE: S) stock suffered big sell-offs across 2025's trading. The cybersecurity company's share price declined 32.4% across the stretch, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite the S&P 500 index gaining 16.4% last year and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rising 20.4%, SentinelOne stock wasn't able to end 2025 in the green. Last year's big decline for the company's share price came on the heels of a roughly 19% decline across 2024's trading.
