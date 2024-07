Why SentinelOne Stock Surged Today

Shares of cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) surged on Monday because it's one of CrowdStrike's biggest rivals and CrowdStrike is struggling. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, SentinelOne stock was up 8% whereas CrowdStrike stock was down about 12%.According to Microsoft, an estimated 8.5 million Windows-based devices went down Friday after CrowdStrike's software update had a defect. Today, CrowdStrike stock is down as the analyst community sounds the alarm about the potential fallout. It's possible that businesses will be reluctant to sign contracts with the company right now, which would seemingly be an opportunity for SentinelOne.For its part, CrowdStrike doesn't mention SentinelOne by name in its latest annual filing. But SentinelOne does mention CrowdStrike first among its competitors in the endpoint security space. Since the two companies offer similar services in this area, it's logical to expect SentinelOne to get a new inflow of business leads because of CrowdStrike's misstep.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool