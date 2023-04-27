|
27.04.2023 16:58:34
Why ServiceNow Is Volatile Today
Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) were volatile today after the company reported its first-quarter results. The cloud-based operations management company beat analysts' average revenue and earnings estimates in the quarter, but investors were unsure how they felt about the stock today. ServiceNow shares initially fell by 5.8% this morning and are down by 2.1% as of 10:41 a.m. ET. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $2.37 -- which was up significantly from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter and outpaced Wall Street's average estimate of $2.04. The company's quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion was up 22% from the year-ago quarter and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ServiceNow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ServiceNow Inc
|409,60
|-0,65%