Why ServiceNow Is Volatile Today

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) were volatile today after the company reported its first-quarter results. The cloud-based operations management company beat analysts' average revenue and earnings estimates in the quarter, but investors were unsure how they felt about the stock today. ServiceNow shares initially fell by 5.8% this morning and are down by 2.1% as of 10:41 a.m. ET. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $2.37 -- which was up significantly from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter and outpaced Wall Street's average estimate of $2.04. The company's quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion was up 22% from the year-ago quarter and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.Continue reading