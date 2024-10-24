|
Why ServiceNow Stock Is Surging Today
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock is jumping in Thursday's trading following the company's recently published quarterly report. The software specialist's share price was up 7.8% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.ServiceNow reported its third-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and posted sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's expectations. The company recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.72 on sales of $2.8 billion, topping the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $3.45 on revenue $2.75 billion. ServiceNow's revenue increased roughly 22% year over year in the third quarter, and its adjusted earnings per share rose roughly 27% compared to the prior-year period. The company's subscription revenue grew 23% year over year to hit $2.715 billion, and the business closed out the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $19.5 billion -- up 36% year over year. The business recorded 15 new transactions with annual contract value above $5 million in the quarter, representing a roughly 50% increase over contract additions in the category compared to Q3 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
