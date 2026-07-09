ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

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09.07.2026 13:13:05

Why ServiceNow Stock Plunged 36% in the First Half of the Year

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock dropped 36% in the first half of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The market has been worried about the impact of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) on software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks like ServiceNow, but ServiceNow is pushing back with its own AI platform.ServiceNow is a major player in organizational management, with more than 8,800 clients who rely on it to manage their workflows. Its platform is embedded into these clients' databases, unifying and automating various workplace processes.When agentic AI first came out on a major scale a few months back, SaaS stocks plunged. The market has been worried about how SaaS companies will fare if clients can get the same value through AI agents that can be customized to do the same thing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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