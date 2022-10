Why ServiceNow Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were surging after the cloud software company delivered better-than-expected results on the bottom line in its third-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock was up 12.7% as of 12:10 p.m. ET.ServiceNow, an enterprise software company that helps businesses create intelligent and automated workflows, said that revenue in the third quarter increased 21%, or 27.5% in constant currency, to $1.83 billion, which was slightly below estimates at $1.85 billion. Continue reading