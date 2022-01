Why ServiceNow Stock Surged More Than 9% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) charged sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 15%, before ending the trading day up 9.1%.The catalyst that drove the cloud-based digital workflow specialist higher was fourth-quarter financial results that easily surpassed expectations. ServiceNow generated revenue of $1.61 billion, up 30% year over year, renewing investors' confidence in the company's growth story. At the same time, the company delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, a 25% increase.Continue reading