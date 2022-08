Why Shake Shack Stock Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) sank on Thursday after the restaurant chain issued a tepid growth forecast. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, its stock price was down more than 6%.Shake Shack's revenue rose 23.1% year over year to $230.8 million in the second quarter. That was below Wall Street's expectations. Analysts had projected revenue of $238.4 million.Shake Shack's growth was fueled by new restaurant openings. It opened five company-operated stores and eight licensed locations during the quarter, bringing its total store count to roughly 395 locations.Continue reading