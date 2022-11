Why Shares in AAON Surged for Another Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) were up by 16.6% in the week to Thursday afternoon. The more significant part of the move comes down to its third-quarter earnings released at the start of the week. AAON's earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 came in ahead of the market consensus of $0.42 as the company continued the theme of a robust reporting season for HVAC companies. Furthermore, there's every indication that the market that AAON plays in, namely commercial HVAC, is strengthening even as the residential HVAC market is cooling. Continue reading