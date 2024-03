Why Shares in AeroVironment Surged Higher This Week

Shares in drone manufacturer AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose a remarkable 38% in the week to Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's little debate over the reason for the move; it came from its third-quarter 2024 earnings report released on Monday.AeroVironment's fiscal year finishes at the end of April.The company raised revenue guidance on every single earnings call through its financial year -- a testament to the strengthening demand environment for its unmanned systems.The chart below shows the company's full-year 2024 guidance throughout the last fiscal year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel