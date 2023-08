Why Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Slumped Today

Shares in coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) were down by 10% as of midday today. The move comes after a disappointing second-quarter earnings release in the morning. Not only did its sales miss analyst estimates for the quarter, management's guidance for adjusted diluted full-year EPS of $1.40-$1.45 also fell short of analyst expectations for $1.57. It was a mixed earnings report, in which solid volume growth (up 12.8%) in mobility coatings (light vehicle and commercial vehicle) was offset by an 11.1% decline in volume in performance coatings (refinish and industrial), leading to a 3.7% volume decline overall. However, an improving pricing environment led to a 4.8% increase in sales.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel