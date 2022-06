Why Shares in Boeing Flew Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up by almost 7% as of 1 p.m. ET Thursday. The move comes after the company received a couple of pieces of much-needed good news.First, the German government announced it would buy 60 Chinook helicopters from Boeing as part of its plan to increase military spending. The deal is rumored to be potentially worth more than $4 billion for Boeing. Its significance can be seen in the fact that Boeing's rival for the order, Lockheed Martin, saw its stock decline on an otherwise solid day for the market. Image source: Getty Images.