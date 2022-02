Why Shares in Brazilian Airline Azul Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in Brazilian airline Azul (NYSE: AZUL) rose 9.4% in late trading on Monday, peaking right at the closing bell. It's a strong performance that leads its performance on the month, and therefore 2022, to almost 23%.Image source: Getty Images.The reason for today's surge? In a nutshell, it was a strong day for aviation stocks in general, led by the news of a significant order for Boeing from Qatar Airways for up to 100 aircraft. According to Boeing, Qatar Airways agreed to order up to 50 widebody 777-8 freighters. Furthermore, the airline signed a memorandum of understanding for up to 50 737 MAX aircraft. Continue reading