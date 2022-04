Why Shares in Delta Air Lines Continued Their Ascent Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) were up around 3% as of afternoon trading today. The move comes as investors continue to digest an excellent set of first-quarter earnings released the previous day.In a nutshell, the earnings report helped to assuage fears that the recovery in the commercial aviation markets would be stalled by a combination of geopolitical tensions, rising fuel prices, and COVID-19 outbreaks in key Asian countries, China and Japan.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading