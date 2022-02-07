|
07.02.2022 16:49:19
Why Shares in Fastenal Fell 11.5% in January
Shares in industrial and construction wholesale distributor Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 11.5% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's not been a good year for the stock. Indeed, it's down 14% on the year at the time of writing.The reason for the fall probably comes down to the same negative sentiment that caused the broader market sell-off in January. Investors are worried about a plethora of things right now. If it isn't rising supply chain costs eating into margins, it's increasing raw material costs. If it isn't the resurgence of the coronavirus over the winter, it's the prospect of rising interest rates slowing the economy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fastenal Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:49
|Why Shares in Fastenal Fell 11.5% in January (MotleyFool)
|
18.01.22
|Ausblick: Fastenal zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastenal stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)