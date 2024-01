Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Soared in December

Shares in copper miner Freeport -McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) rose 14.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes as a consequence of two related factors.First, the price of copper moved higher again in December. After hitting a low of $3.55 per pound in October, the price moved higher through November and then December, hitting a peak of $3.93, and at the time of writing, it stands at $3.85. While it's never a good idea to get too wrapped up in short-term price movements, the reality is Freeport -McMoRan's earnings and cash flow are highly sensitive to movements in the price of copper.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel