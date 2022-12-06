|
06.12.2022 22:21:28
Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Soared More Than 25% in November
Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) rose by a whopping 25.6% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A look across the sector shows it was a move in concert with its peers.And that move was driven by an appreciation in the price of copper over the month of November from around $3.39 per pound to about $3.78 per pound at the end of the month. Copper's strength in November relates to investors taking a brighter view of global growth prospects -- this industrial metal's prospects align with the economy at large. The move sent all the sector higher, and in particular, a stock like Hudbay Minerals did well, as it's often seen as a potential takeover target. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!