04.11.2022 18:36:42
Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today
Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. This builds on an already impressive 16% gain in October. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course. That matters because the current policy has been responsible for curtailing growth as facilities are shut down in order to control COVID-19 outbreaks. Continue reading
