|
05.01.2024 19:29:05
Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in December
Shares in healthcare technology company GE Healthcare (NASDAQ: GEHC) rose by an impressive 12.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.While cyclical companies did very well in December due to lower market interest rates, GE Healthcare's outperformance comes down to stock-specific news relating to its key earnings driver. In other words, management aims to improve its profit margins while growing revenue at a mid-single-digit rate.Following the spin-off from General Electric in early 2023, management has taken many routes to expand profitability. They include taking a more focused approach to pricing and "product platforming" (developing products that work off a common platform), investing in products powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and enhancing its software mix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!