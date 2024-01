Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in December

Shares in healthcare technology company GE Healthcare (NASDAQ: GEHC) rose by an impressive 12.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.While cyclical companies did very well in December due to lower market interest rates, GE Healthcare's outperformance comes down to stock-specific news relating to its key earnings driver. In other words, management aims to improve its profit margins while growing revenue at a mid-single-digit rate.Following the spin-off from General Electric in early 2023, management has taken many routes to expand profitability. They include taking a more focused approach to pricing and "product platforming" (developing products that work off a common platform), investing in products powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and enhancing its software mix.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel