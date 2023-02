Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) rose 19.1% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move marked an excellent start for the newly listed company, a spin-off from General Electric that began trading on the Nasdaq on Jan. 4.It also marked the first and last time the company's earnings will be released in what can only be described as a mini-series. Management gave its preliminary earnings (basic indicatory details) at the JPMorgan HealthCare conference on Jan. 10. Then, GE reported its earnings on Jan. 24, including GE HealthCare's full-year headline earnings and other data, and finally, GE HealthCare reported its earnings on Jan. 30.The market seemed to like what it heard at each step because the stock ascended throughout the month.