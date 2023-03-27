Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
27.03.2023 18:39:38

Why Shares in General Electric Beat the Market Today

Shares in General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up 2% by 10 a.m. ET today, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index. However, the reason for the move might surprise you. It's not about GE per se; instead, it's a read-across from some positive commentary on a rival coming from HSBC analysts. The analysts upgraded Siemens Energy to a buy from a hold, citing support for the company's plans to take complete control of Siemens Gamesa – a company that, along with Vestas, is GE Renewable Energy's main competitor in wind power in the West. The analysts believe Siemens Energy can restructure Siemens Gamesa and benefit from buoyant end demand in the industry. In recent years, all three leading players have had significant issues with soaring raw material and logistics costs. Consequently, they've suffered margin pressure, as they are executing on orders previously won under conditions of highly competitive pricing. Continue reading
General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

