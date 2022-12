Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The move comes on the back of the announcement of an order to construct a new gas-fired power plant in Ireland. The order itself is not a needle mover. However, it is a symbolic plus for GE Power and a sign that the business is firmly positioned as a solid earnings and cash-flow generator for the company. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."