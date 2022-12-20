|
20.12.2022 22:42:49
Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today
Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The move comes on the back of the announcement of an order to construct a new gas-fired power plant in Ireland. The order itself is not a needle mover. However, it is a symbolic plus for GE Power and a sign that the business is firmly positioned as a solid earnings and cash-flow generator for the company. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!