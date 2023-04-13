|
Why Shares in National Instruments Soared This Week
Shares in software-connected automated test and measurement company National Instruments, or NI (NASDAQ: NATI), rose more than 10% in the week to Thursday morning, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. There are no prizes for guessing the reason for the move. On Wednesday, NI's suitor, Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), announced it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash, valuing the company at $8.2 billion. As previously discussed, Emerson Electric was the likely winner out of the bidding process. It operates in one of the four key markets (industrial software, factory automation, smart grid solutions, and test & measurement, where NI comes in) that Emerson is targeting as its CEO, Lal Karsanbhai, restructures the company toward becoming a pure-play automation company.Continue reading
