Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWLY / ISIN: AU0000297962
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19.05.2026 18:37:28
Why Shares in Newmont Corp Slumped Today
Shares in gold miner Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) fell by 4.2% by 11:45 today. The move comes on a day when gold prices continued their recent decline. After a strong start to 2026, gold is now up only about 4.3% as I write. As recently discussed, Newmont's sensitivity to gold prices is increasing due to a deliberate strategy of investing in its top-tier assets, including those acquired as part of the 2023 deal to buy Newcrest Mining Limited. As part of the strategy, Newmont has divested non-core assets and focused on gold. The increased sensitivity means Newmont's stock price is likely to correlate more with the price of gold. One possible reason for the recent relative weakness in gold is the sheer volume of speculative positions investors have taken in the precious metal over the past few years. For example, the increase in investment demand in 2025 more than offset the decline in demand from the jewelry sector (in response to high prices) and a decline in central bank (probably for the same reason). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh
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22.04.26
|Ausblick: Newmont zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Newmont stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Newmont präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Newmont legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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