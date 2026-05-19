Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh Aktie

Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EWLY / ISIN: AU0000297962

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.05.2026 18:37:28

Why Shares in Newmont Corp Slumped Today

Shares in gold miner Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) fell by 4.2% by 11:45 today. The move comes on a day when gold prices continued their recent decline. After a strong start to 2026, gold is now up only about 4.3% as I write. As recently discussed, Newmont's sensitivity to gold prices is increasing due to a deliberate strategy of investing in its top-tier assets, including those acquired as part of the 2023 deal to buy Newcrest Mining Limited. As part of the strategy, Newmont has divested non-core assets and focused on gold. The increased sensitivity means Newmont's stock price is likely to correlate more with the price of gold. One possible reason for the recent relative weakness in gold is the sheer volume of speculative positions investors have taken in the precious metal over the past few years. For example, the increase in investment demand in 2025 more than offset the decline in demand from the jewelry sector (in response to high prices) and a decline in central bank (probably for the same reason). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh 89,80 -0,22% Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:30 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex dürften am Mittwoch leichter starten. Die Börsen in Asien geben zur Wochenmitte nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen