NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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09.07.2026 12:37:23

Why Shares in Nvidia Partner, Navitas Semiconductor, Soared Higher by 151% in the First Half of 2026

Shares in Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) rose by an incredible 151% in the first half of 2026, according to the data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The performance comes down to a transformative bet that its management took in recent years, and the good news is it's working. The company's roots lie in lower-margin power chips for mobile and consumer electronics applications. However, its future lies in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power chips and devices for high-power, higher-margin end markets. These markets include AI data centers, energy infrastructure, high-performance computing, and electrification. While these end markets appear to be a list of buzzwords that define the investment themes that have worked this year, Navitas isn't a latecomer to these markets, nor did it fall into them by accident. In contrast, management has deliberately focused on transitioning the business toward these end markets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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