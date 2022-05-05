|
05.05.2022 21:25:23
Why Shares in Oceaneering International Bounced Back This Week
Shares in energy engineering services and subsea robotics company Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) bounced back from a disappointing trading period with a near-7% increase in the week through Thursday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move reflects the volatility in the markets and, in particular, the ongoing debate in the oil services sector.On the one hand, a rising price of oil and tightness in supply created by sanctions on Russia supports increased oil exploration and production -- good news for the oilfield services sector in general. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
