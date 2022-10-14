|
Why Shares in Philips Fell Sharply This Week
Shares in medical technology company Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) fell by 8.5% in the week to Friday morning. The move came after yet another disappointing earnings report from the company. In short, it's been a tough year for Philips. In addition to high-profile product recalls of some of its sleep apnea machines and ventilators, delays in elective procedures negatively impacted its sales growth. If that wasn't bad enough, supply chain challenges have been more significant than expected and have dented sales growth as well.Philips is not alone in experiencing supply chain difficulties; for example, peer General Electric's (NYSE: GE) healthcare segment has also seen its sales growth held back by similar obstacles, and management has reduced its full-year segment profit guidance from between $3.1 billion and $3.3 billion to about $3 billion.Investors in the healthcare company hope that easing supply chain difficulties and a settlement agreement over product recalls will draw a line in the sand and enable Philips to generate sales and margin expansion in 2023.Continue reading
