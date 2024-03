Why Shares in Southwest Airlines Declined This Week

Shares in Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) declined by 18.1% this week through early Friday morning trading. The setback occurred after Southwest management gave a disappointing update at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference.The bad news is arguably as much about Boeing (NYSE: BA) as it is about Southwest. Unfortunately, the quality control issues at the former are causing airplane delivery delays. Southwest now expects to receive just 46 deliveries of the Boeing 737-8 airplane in 2024 compared to a previous expectation for 737 MAX deliveries, which included 58 deliveries of the Boeing 737-8.If you are wondering where the other deliveries went, the airline said it's assuming no 737-7 "aircraft deliveries and continues to assume no -7 aircraft are placed into service this year based on the current certification status."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel