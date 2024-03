Why Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Surged Again This Week

It's been a super year for investors in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). At the time of writing, the stock is up 43% this year and increased by 11.4% in the week ending Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.This week's move comes amid more positive news that encouraged investors to believe the semiconductor industry is set for an upswing in 2024, driven by demand for high-performance computing for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.The company publishes monthly sales data, and the latest release for February shows that its sales were up 11.3% from February of last year. In addition, its January to February sales are up 9.4% compared to the same period of 2023. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel