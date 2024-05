Why Shares in This Value Stock Declined This Week

Shares in electrical products company Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) declined by 8% in the week to 11 a.m. ET Friday. The decrease occurred in a week when the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.It's no secret that Atkore's sales will be challenged this year due to the price correction of commodities such as steel and PVC, which will lower prices. Just as Atkore benefits from passing on raw material price increases to its customers, so does its revenue decline as its selling prices do.The decline is apparent from the company's recent earnings:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel