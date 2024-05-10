|
10.05.2024 14:35:45
Why Shares in This Warren Buffett Holding Soared This Week
Shares in siding and oriented strand board (OSB) company Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) had risen by 17.1% for the week as of Friday morning. The little-followed stock is part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.That startling rise in the share price was powered by an excellent set of first-quarter results that saw Louisiana-Pacific blow past its guidance and led management to significantly boost its full-year guidance. It was all the more surprising given the weakness reported by other companies (such as Whirlpool) whose businesses are tied to the housing sector.The company outpaced its earnings guidance in both the siding and OSB segments in the first quarter. The siding segment's adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $90 million was significantly better than the company's guidance for $65 million to $70 million, while the OSB segment's adjusted EBITDA -- also $90 million -- was ahead of guidance for $65 million to $75 million.
