|
10.05.2024 16:36:38
Why Shares in This Water Infrastructure Company Soared This Week
Shares in Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) rose 18.1% in the week as of Friday morning. The move comes after an excellent set of first-quarter 2024 earnings released at the start of the week.Mueller generates 60%-65% of its sales from the municipal water infrastructure market, with 25%-30% from residential construction and 10% from natural gas utilities and industrial applications.Sales are split roughly 50/50 between the water flow solutions (iron gate valves, specialty valves, and services products) and water management solutions (fire hydrants, metering, leak detection, and pressure-management solutions).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!