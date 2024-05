Why Shares in This Water Infrastructure Company Soared This Week

Shares in Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) rose 18.1% in the week as of Friday morning. The move comes after an excellent set of first-quarter 2024 earnings released at the start of the week.Mueller generates 60%-65% of its sales from the municipal water infrastructure market, with 25%-30% from residential construction and 10% from natural gas utilities and industrial applications.Sales are split roughly 50/50 between the water flow solutions (iron gate valves, specialty valves, and services products) and water management solutions (fire hydrants, metering, leak detection, and pressure-management solutions).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel