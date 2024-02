Why Shares in Whirlpool Tumbled in January

Shares in Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declined 10.1% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The down move in January follows a double-digit gain in December. The volatility in its share price reflects the market's sentiment toward interest rate-sensitive stocks.Whirlpool's exposure to the interest rate cycle comes from its reliance on the U.S. housing market. North America is the company's highest-margin region and biggest revenue generator. As such, North America generated more than 5 times the segment profit of its next-largest profit-generating region, Latin America, in 2023. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) came in a distant third, with almost 20 times less profit.As readers know, rising interest rates result in higher monthly mortgage payments, slow the housing market and, in turn, slow discretionary demand for household appliances.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel