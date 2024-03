Why Shares of 3D Systems Are Plummeting This Week

After sliding by 11% last week, shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) have extended their decline this week after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of the market's close on Thursday, 3D Systems was down by 16.5% from the end of trading last week.3D Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $114.8 million, well shy of analysts' expectations for $126.6 million on the top line. Similarly, the company came up short of earnings estimates. While the analysts estimated the company would report a $0.01 loss per share, 3D Systems reported an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel