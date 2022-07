Why Shares of 3M Sank 27% in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Falling more precipitously than the 18% slide that the S&P 500 experienced over the same time period, shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) tumbled 28% through the first six months of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.In addition to the company's involvement in pending litigation regarding its military-grade earplugs, the bearish stance that analysts assumed, downgrading the stock and cutting their price targets, motivated investors to sell shares through the first half of 2022.Starting the year on an inauspicious note, 3M lost litigation in late January, resulting in it having to pay $110 million in damages due to its allegedly defective combat earplugs. And that wasn't the end of it. Several months later, in May, a federal court in Florida ordered 3M to pay $77.5 million to another military veteran who claimed to have suffered hearing damage as a result of combat earplugs. It wasn't only these two cases, though, that likely shook investors' resolve -- but what they could portend.