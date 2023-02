Why Shares of Accuray Jumped Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) were up as much as 17.6% on Thursday. The medical instruments maker, which specializes in radiation oncology machines, released its fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report late Wednesday. So far this year, shares are up more than 35%.In the second-quarter report, CEO Suzanne Winter said the company set a record with 29 new systems delivered. While most of the other financial numbers were down, the message was that the company did better than expected despite supply chain difficulties and a strong dollar that made its products more expensive overseas. The company reported revenue of $114.8 million, down 1.3% year over year, and said it had a loss of $1.9 million, compared to net income of $200,000 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $6.8 million, up 24.1% year over year.Continue reading