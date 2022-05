Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in T-cell therapies to treat cancer, jumped 13.4% on Tuesday. The company's shares are down more than 58% so far this year.The company reported positive proof-of-concept preclinical data on two of its new cell therapies after the market closed on Monday. Adaptimmune was presenting the data at an American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy conference. The news broke the day before the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose more than 2%. Those two factors drove the stock higher.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading