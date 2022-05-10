|
10.05.2022 18:38:41
Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and LendingClub Are Down Today
Shares of several consumer fintech companies fell today after the popular artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) disappointed the market with its latest earnings results and guidance.Shares of buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were trading nearly 16% lower as of 12:09 p.m. ET today, shares of the one-stop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 18.5% lower, and shares of the digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) were trading about 9% lower.Last night, Upstart reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.61 on total revenue of $310 million for the first quarter of 2021, both numbers that beat analyst estimates. However, Upstart also lowered its revenue guidance for the full year from $1.4 billion to $1.25 billion. The stock plummeted and as of this writing had fallen roughly 60%.Continue reading
