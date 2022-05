Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and LendingClub Are Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several consumer fintech companies fell today after the popular artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) disappointed the market with its latest earnings results and guidance.Shares of buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were trading nearly 16% lower as of 12:09 p.m. ET today, shares of the one-stop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 18.5% lower, and shares of the digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) were trading about 9% lower.Last night, Upstart reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.61 on total revenue of $310 million for the first quarter of 2021, both numbers that beat analyst estimates. However, Upstart also lowered its revenue guidance for the full year from $1.4 billion to $1.25 billion. The stock plummeted and as of this writing had fallen roughly 60%.Continue reading