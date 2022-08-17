Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 17:36:12

Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

Shares of most tech stocks sputtered this morning as investors weighed new economic data and tried to figure out whether the recent market rally is for real or too optimistic. The Nasdaq Composite had given up about 1.3% as of this writing.Shares of the buy now pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower as of 10:46 a.m. ET today. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) also traded more than 6% lower, while shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were down 6.6%.New data from the U.S. Census Bureau this morning showed that retail sales in July came in flat from June. But retail and food sales, not including gas and auto, rose by 0.7%, as people were able to take some of the money they were spending on gas and allocate it to other areas. Online sales rose 2.7% in July.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Affirm Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Affirm Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Affirm Holdings Inc 35,89 -4,01% Affirm Holdings Inc
Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs 31,70 -3,09% Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- Wall Street leicht im Minus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich knapp unter der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen