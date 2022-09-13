Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 18:27:55

Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing.Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded 7% lower, and shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were also down more than 9%.Earlier this morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the latest August data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices on a basket of daily consumer goods and prices. Investors use the CPI as one way to gauge inflation.Continue reading
