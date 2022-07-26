|
26.07.2022 17:49:20
Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Falling Today
Shares of several fintech and tech stocks fell today, as investors prepare for what could be a make-or-break week for the recent tech rally.Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded roughly 9% lower as of 11:16 a.m. ET today. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) were nearly 6% lower, and the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen nearly 8%.There's a lot on tap for the market that could have broad implications for tech and fintech stocks. The Federal Reserve has begun its July meeting, which will conclude tomorrow. Investors widely expect to see a 75-basis-point rate hike tomorrow but will be more focused on the Fed's comments on the economy and future rate hikes this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!