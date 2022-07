Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several fintech and tech stocks fell today, as investors prepare for what could be a make-or-break week for the recent tech rally.Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded roughly 9% lower as of 11:16 a.m. ET today. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) were nearly 6% lower, and the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen nearly 8%.There's a lot on tap for the market that could have broad implications for tech and fintech stocks. The Federal Reserve has begun its July meeting, which will conclude tomorrow. Investors widely expect to see a 75-basis-point rate hike tomorrow but will be more focused on the Fed's comments on the economy and future rate hikes this year.