Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. The last time it made such a large single-step increase was in 1994.Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.